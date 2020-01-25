Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases 15,217 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Macquarie set a $58.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $63.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.46.

ATVI stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. 7,657,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

