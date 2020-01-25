Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 2,721 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,385,000 after buying an additional 177,821 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 23,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.90. 963,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,329. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.50 and a 1 year high of $118.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

