Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Takes $6.68 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,471,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 58,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 42,041 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,186,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.27. 10,825,940 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37.

