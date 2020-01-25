Rikoon Group LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rikoon Group LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.0% of Rikoon Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.36.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $318.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $151.74 and a one year high of $319.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

