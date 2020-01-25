Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Hits $24.13 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $24.13 million and $1.39 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Huobi, Gate.io and Bittrex. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011925 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000932 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bancor Network and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

