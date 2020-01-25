Rise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Rise has a total market cap of $214,507.00 and $231.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rise has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00042489 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000728 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,797,071 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

