Robert Wares Purchases 100,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,974,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,487,059.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Wares bought 25,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$13,005.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Wares acquired 4,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Wares acquired 36,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Wares acquired 23,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$10,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Wares acquired 26,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$11,660.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Wares acquired 5,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$2,150.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

Shares of OM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.52. 246,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,723. Osisko Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

