Robotina Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Robotina has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Robotina token can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Robotina has a total market capitalization of $13.10 million and $154,605.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Robotina alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.92 or 0.03103059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00204027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Robotina Token Profile

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico.

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robotina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robotina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.