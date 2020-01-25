Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.08% of Roku worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Roku by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $130.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.36. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Roku’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Macquarie raised their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $49,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $4,884,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,597,315. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

