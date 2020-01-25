Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,344,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $230,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $376.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $278.43 and a 12 month high of $385.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.28.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

