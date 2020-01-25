Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Buys 10,195 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,475. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $8,961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,101,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $3,607,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,425,653.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,651,059 shares of company stock valued at $399,384,766 in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

