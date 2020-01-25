Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.9% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.68. 941,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,637. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.90 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

