Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 38,658.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,631,000 after purchasing an additional 929,745 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 379.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,885,000 after purchasing an additional 266,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 370.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 92,430 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $13,076,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 77,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

Shares of URI stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,582. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.90 and a twelve month high of $170.04.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $455,551.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,305,048.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,241 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.