Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $4.15 Million Stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Zendesk makes up approximately 1.5% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Zendesk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 44.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 18.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $245,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,913,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $86.19. 1,563,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Zendesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zendesk from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.65.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

