Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $4.51 Million Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Iqvia makes up approximately 1.6% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.10. 821,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.63. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $123.57 and a 12-month high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.10.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,090. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

