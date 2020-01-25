Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for approximately 2.5% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.92. 2,358,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $103.41 and a one year high of $150.42.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

