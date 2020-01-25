Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Makes New Investment in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA owned 0.28% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.69. 306,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,337. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

