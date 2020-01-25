Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises about 2.2% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Okta by 21.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 192,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 73,546 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,981. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta Inc has a one year low of $70.44 and a one year high of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $386,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,270 shares of company stock valued at $36,048,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

