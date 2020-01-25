Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for 2.8% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.44. 244,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.69. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $181.17 and a 12-month high of $287.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

