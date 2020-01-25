Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Reduces Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after buying an additional 554,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 63.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Synopsys by 9.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,795,000 after buying an additional 107,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,775,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $154.05. 826,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,145. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.77 and a 12 month high of $156.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.82. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

