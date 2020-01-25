Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 1,021 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,978 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 4.2% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $400,182,000 after purchasing an additional 517,226 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 336,821 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Illumina by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 56,930 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 487,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $148,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,202.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.81.

ILMN traded down $7.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.58. 1,066,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,972. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.62 and a 200 day moving average of $307.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.