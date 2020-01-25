Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 1,106 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA trimmed its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 2.8% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.98. 7,089,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.75. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.35.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

