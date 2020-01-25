Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 1,460 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $60,571,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $59,522,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after buying an additional 229,189 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 490.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after buying an additional 220,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 48.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,283,000 after buying an additional 209,552 shares during the period. 73.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.16.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,669. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.64 and a 200-day moving average of $211.33. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $160.79 and a one year high of $223.45. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

