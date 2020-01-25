Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 16,100 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.56. The stock had a trading volume of 851,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,503. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.