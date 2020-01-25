Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 468 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.7% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $5.38 on Friday, reaching $213.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,125,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,361,771. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $557.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

