Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 40,192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $39,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,604,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of ROST traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,284. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.49.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

