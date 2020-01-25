Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

NASDAQ AZRX opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $28.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.33. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

