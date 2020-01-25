Rotharium Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.25 Million (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Rotharium has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $111,430.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotharium token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00011554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Rotharium has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $262.87 or 0.03140736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00202852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00124087 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io.

Rotharium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

