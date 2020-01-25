Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.2% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $2,034,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 49,207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $2,075,000. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 468,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $81,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,719,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

