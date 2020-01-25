Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,307. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

