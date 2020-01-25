RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $167,568.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $8,058.00 or 0.96773804 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, Cashierest and Huobi. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $167,568.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Cashierest and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

