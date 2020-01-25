Rubies (RBIES) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $50,550.00 and $155.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rubies has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007547 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

