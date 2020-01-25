Ruff Hits Market Cap of $5.72 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. During the last week, Ruff has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $580,789.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.71 or 0.03113675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00123939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

