Ruff (RUFF) Trading 15% Lower Over Last Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Ruff has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $529,552.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ruff

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

