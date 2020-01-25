Rupee Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. Rupee has a market cap of $214,736.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,487,900 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

