RVW Wealth LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,776 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,602 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.36.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.74 and a 12 month high of $319.99. The firm has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.03 and its 200-day moving average is $243.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

