RWE AG (FRA:RWE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RWE AG (FRA:RWE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €29.61 ($34.43).

RWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.50 ($37.79) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.60 ($40.23) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of FRA RWE opened at €31.92 ($37.12) on Friday. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.47.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

