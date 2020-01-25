Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will post sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the highest is $2.30 billion. Ryder System also posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $8.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $8.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith purchased 1,831 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 47,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. Ryder System has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29.

Ryder System announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

