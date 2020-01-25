Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

RHP stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.05.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $379.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,740,000 after buying an additional 793,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,197,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,298,000 after buying an additional 165,723 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.5% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 633,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 621,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,867,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

