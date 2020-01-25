Ryo Currency Trading Down 5.7% This Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $363,081.00 and approximately $674.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,348.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.77 or 0.01926793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.98 or 0.03726899 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00640662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00735754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00100295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010853 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030264 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00595269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 17,480,714 coins and its circulating supply is 17,363,401 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

