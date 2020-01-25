S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $3.69 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,416 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.97. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from to in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock worth $7,974,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

