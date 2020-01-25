Safe Haven Reaches Market Cap of $963,475.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $963,475.00 and approximately $11,068.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven's total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe Haven's official website is safehaven.io. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

