Safe (SAFE) Reaches One Day Volume of $59,465.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Safe has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003480 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. Safe has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and $59,465.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

