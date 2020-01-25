SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.0189

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $524,776.00 and $110.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 12% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.88 or 0.01186371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00052873 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00205904 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00073673 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001907 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

