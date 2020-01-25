SafeInsure 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $259,144.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0721 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $309,403.00 and approximately $259,144.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00068442 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000114 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000363 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,290,279 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

