salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 429,015 shares of company stock valued at $70,986,405. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in salesforce.com by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $182.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a PE ratio of 193.73, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $186.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.42 and its 200 day moving average is $157.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.