SaluS 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,605.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, SaluS has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00031154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and YoBit. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $11,605.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00052865 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00073650 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,437.67 or 1.00611294 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001413 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000305 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

