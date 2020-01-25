Sandy Spring Bancorp’s (SASR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at G.Research

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at G.Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

SASR stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 53.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.