Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.43. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. 1,085,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth about $4,483,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 313.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 56,364 shares in the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

