Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. 1,085,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,619. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

